RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Valaris (VAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Valaris (VAL) on April 3 and set a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.2% and a 26.2% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Sell analyst consensus rating for Valaris with a $3.03 average price target, representing a 531.3% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $0.75 price target.

Based on Valaris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $512 million and GAAP net loss of $216 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $399 million and had a GAAP net loss of $204 million.

Valaris Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service. The Others segment consists of management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company was founded on July 3, 1905 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.