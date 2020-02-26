RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for US Silica Holdings (SLCA)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 26.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Silica Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.17.

Based on US Silica Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $293 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $256 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLCA in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a materials company, which engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments.