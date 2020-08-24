RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for US Silica Holdings (SLCA)

In a report issued on August 20, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 28.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Silica Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.48.

The company has a one-year high of $13.09 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, US Silica Holdings has an average volume of 1.68M.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in a variety of industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.