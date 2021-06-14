RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

In a report issued on June 10, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF), with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19, close to its 52-week high of $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #733 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trican Well Service is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.39.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trican Well Service’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and net profit of $5.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $192 million and had a GAAP net loss of $155 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.