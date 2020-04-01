RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) on March 30 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 15.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Brands.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.46, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse’s market cap is currently $2.87B and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.71.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.