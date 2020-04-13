RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Capital Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $35.88, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.62 and a one-year low of $19.11. Currently, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average volume of 681.6K.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The company loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. Texas Capital Bancshares was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.