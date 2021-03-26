RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $640.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $633.08 average price target, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $950.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $89.28. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 35.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

