RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN) on November 2 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenneco Automotive is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.29 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Tenneco Automotive has an average volume of 1.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TEN in relation to earlier this year.

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers and the repair and replacement markets. It operates through the following segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America, and India Clean Air; Europe, South America, and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air; and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. Its brands include Monroe, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, Marzocchi, Axios, Kinetic, and Fric-Rot for ride control products; and Walker, Fonos, DynoMax, Thrush, and Lukey for emission control products. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.