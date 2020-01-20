RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for State Street (STT)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on State Street (STT) on January 17 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.56, close to its 52-week high of $85.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

State Street has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.89 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, State Street has an average volume of 2.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management.

Read More on STT: