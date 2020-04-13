RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Robert Half (RHI)

In a report issued on April 8, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Robert Half (RHI), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Robert Half has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $41.80.

Based on Robert Half’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 billion and had a net profit of $114 million.

Robert Half International, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields. The Permanent Placement Staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative & office and information technology fields. The Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services segment comprises business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. The company was founded by Robert Half in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.