RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Republic Services (RSG)

Catie Powers- February 24, 2021, 4:54 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GFL Environmental, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $102.14 average price target, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Republic Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion and net profit of $260 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 billion and had a net profit of $289 million.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

