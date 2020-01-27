RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Prothena (PRTA)

In a report issued on January 24, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Prothena (PRTA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.46 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease.