RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Northwest Gas (NWN)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northwest Gas (NWN), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northwest Gas with a $67.00 average price target.

Based on Northwest Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $247 million and net profit of $36.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $227 million and had a net profit of $35.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NWN in relation to earlier this year.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.