RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for MGIC Investment (MTG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on MGIC Investment (MTG) on May 8 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGIC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.33, representing a 36.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on MGIC Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $312 million and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $286 million and had a net profit of $158 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTG in relation to earlier this year.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.