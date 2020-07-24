RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Linamar (LIMAF)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Hold rating on Linamar (LIMAF) today and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.93.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linamar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.77, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.67 and a one-year low of $17.02. Currently, Linamar has an average volume of 17.8K.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment. These segments are further divided into five operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging, Skyjack and Agriculture. The Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging operating groups focus on precision metallic components, modules and systems for powertrain, driveline and body systems designed for global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle and industrial markets. Linamar was founded by Frank J. Hasenfratz on August 17, 1966 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.