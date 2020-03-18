RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for International Paper Co (IP)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on International Paper Co (IP), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, Mercer International, and Clearwater Paper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Paper Co is a Hold with an average price target of $39.67, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

International Paper Co’s market cap is currently $13.13B and has a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IP in relation to earlier this year.

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers.