RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.42, close to its 52-week high of $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.02.

Based on Hudbay Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $316 million and GAAP net loss of $23.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $291 million and had a GAAP net loss of $275 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.