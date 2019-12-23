RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG) on December 20 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $37.14 average price target, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.40 and a one-year low of $30.17. Currently, Harley-Davidson has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Olin, the SVP & CFO of HOG sold 44,465 shares for a total of $1,645,205.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the Motorcycles and Related Products; and Financial Services segments.