RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Guyana Goldfields (GUYFF)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on Guyana Goldfields (GUYFF) on February 5 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Guyana Goldfields with a $1.50 average price target.

Based on Guyana Goldfields’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.03 million.

Guyana Goldfields, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mineral properties. It focuses on the gold deposits of Aurora Gold Mines in Guyana South America. The company was founded by John Patrick Sheridan Jr. in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.