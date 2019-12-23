RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company (GPC) on December 19 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 74.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genuine Parts Company is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $99.00.

Based on Genuine Parts Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $227 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $220 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPC in relation to earlier this year.

Genuine Parts Co. engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials.