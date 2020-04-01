RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Flowserve (FLS)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.21, close to its 52-week low of $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Flowserve with a $34.75 average price target, representing a 54.5% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $54.16 and a one-year low of $18.98. Currently, Flowserve has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.