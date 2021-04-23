RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Falcon Minerals with a $5.81 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.03 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Falcon Minerals has an average volume of 285.4K.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.