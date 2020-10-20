RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.34, close to its 52-week high of $14.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eldorado Gold with a $15.06 average price target.

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $256 million and net profit of $45.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a net profit of $12.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGO in relation to earlier this year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.