RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Duke Realty (DRE)

In a report issued on February 21, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Duke Realty (DRE), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.72, close to its 52-week high of $38.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duke Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duke Realty’s market cap is currently $13.88B and has a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services.