RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

In a report issued on March 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Diamond Offshore Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $3.55, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $74.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $79.21 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.