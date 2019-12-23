RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Delek US Holdings (DK)

In a report issued on December 20, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Denbury Resources.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Delek US Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $51.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $178 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.