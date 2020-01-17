RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for CSX (CSX)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CSX (CSX), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CSX with a $76.25 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.73 and a one-year low of $63.97. Currently, CSX has an average volume of 3.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.