RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy (CPG) on February 22 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.96, close to its 52-week high of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Crescent Point Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.52, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.00 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Crescent Point Energy has an average volume of 3.79M.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.