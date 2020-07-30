RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox (CLX) yesterday and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $230.90, close to its 52-week high of $232.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $201.60, which is a -13.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clorox’s market cap is currently $29.09B and has a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Clorox Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. The Household segment composes of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps, and container products. The Lifestyle segment includes food products, water-filtration systems, filters, and all natural personal care products, and dietary supplements. The International segment covers products sold outside the United States, excluding natural personal care products. The company was founded by Edward Hughes, Charles Husband, William Hussey, Rufus Myers, and Archibald Taft on May 3, 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.