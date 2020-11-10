RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold (CAGDF) yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerra Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.99, a 56.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$16.50 price target.

Based on Centerra Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $515 million and net profit of $206 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $388 million and had a GAAP net loss of $165 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAGDF in relation to earlier this year.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.