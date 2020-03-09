RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CareTrust REIT (CTRE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CareTrust REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $21.40, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on February 28, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.54 and a one-year low of $18.77. Currently, CareTrust REIT has an average volume of 1.02M.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.