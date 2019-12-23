RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for BorgWarner (BWA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner (BWA) on December 20 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.22, close to its 52-week high of $46.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Amphenol.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $47.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $30.71. Currently, BorgWarner has an average volume of 1.43M.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through Engine and Drivetrain segments. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.