RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

In a report issued on March 16, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Black Stone Minerals (BSM), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.95, close to its 52-week low of $4.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Stone Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Black Stone Minerals’ market cap is currently $1.02B and has a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More on BSM: