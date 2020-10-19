RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Baytex Energy (BTE)

In a report issued on October 16, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE), with a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 39.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.57 average price target, which is a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.90 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.62 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTE in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.