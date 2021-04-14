RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report issued on April 12, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Athabasca Oil with a $0.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.51 and a one-year low of $0.07. Currently, Athabasca Oil has an average volume of 189.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.