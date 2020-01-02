RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 29.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.28 and a one-year low of $2.27. Currently, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.67M.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments.

