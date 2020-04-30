RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for American Eagle (AEO)

In a report issued on April 28, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Eagle (AEO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.6% and a 30.2% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Eagle with a $11.87 average price target, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on American Eagle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $4.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $76.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.