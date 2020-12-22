RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for American Axle (AXL)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on American Axle (AXL) on December 17 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.73.

American Axle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.14.

Based on American Axle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion and net profit of $117 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.68 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $124 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline, Metal Forming, and Casting. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The Casting segment produces thin wall castings and ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, and turbo charger housings for the light, commercial, and industrial markets. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.