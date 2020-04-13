RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Waste Connections (WCN)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections (WCN) on April 9 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Waste Connections has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.16, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.17 and a one-year low of $70.88. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.