RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials (VMC), with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.83, close to its 52-week high of $152.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vulcan Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.33, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vulcan Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $216 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $179 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VMC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.