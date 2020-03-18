RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Visteon (VC)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Visteon (VC) on March 16 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.33, close to its 52-week low of $43.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visteon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.43.

The company has a one-year high of $105.99 and a one-year low of $43.68. Currently, Visteon has an average volume of 385K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VC in relation to earlier this year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays, Audio and Infotainment Systems, Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, SmartCore Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous Driving Controller.