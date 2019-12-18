RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Tri Pointe (TPH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tri Pointe (TPH), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.52, close to its 52-week high of $16.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tri Pointe with a $17.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tri Pointe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $62.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $63.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.