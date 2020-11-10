RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Telus (TU)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Buy rating on Telus (TU) on November 8 and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and BCE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $20.24 average price target, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

Based on Telus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion and net profit of $290 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.59 billion and had a net profit of $517 million.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.