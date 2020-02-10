RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report issued on February 7, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.44, close to its 52-week high of $85.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 81.7% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and GDS Holdings.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.83, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $73.1B and has a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

