RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Surgery Partners (SGRY)

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Surgery Partners (SGRY), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Surgery Partners with a $19.63 average price target, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.74 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Surgery Partners has an average volume of 688K.

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, including anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.