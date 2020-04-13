RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Sterling Bancorp (STL)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.5% and a 14.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sterling Bancorp with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Sterling Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $255 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a net profit of $114 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STL in relation to earlier this year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.