RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Sterling Bancorp (STL)

In a report issued on July 17, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.20, a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Sterling Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.1B and has a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STL in relation to earlier this year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.