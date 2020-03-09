RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SAP AG (SAP)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG (SAP) yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAP AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.33, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $140.67 and a one-year low of $106.66. Currently, SAP AG has an average volume of 693.9K.

