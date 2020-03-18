RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Quebecor (QBCRF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Buy rating on Quebecor (QBCRF) today and set a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.70, close to its 52-week low of $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quebecor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.92.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quebecor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $88.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quebecor, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports & Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment provides mobile devices and services under contracts with multiple deliverables and for a fixed period of time.