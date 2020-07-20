RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS) on July 17 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.39, close to its 52-week high of $34.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.56.

The company has a one-year high of $34.64 and a one-year low of $10.61. Currently, Pan American Silver has an average volume of 3.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PAAS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.